Beatrice Bolduc Brasche born Jan 15, 1930 passed away quietly of natural causes at the age of 90 in her home town of Coaticook, Quebec, Canada Sept 7, 2020. By her side were nieces Judith & Kathleen. She is survived by brother Jean-Paul, sisters Jeanine, Pauline & Louisette, son Mark Brasche, his wife Dawn & two grandchildren Lindsay & Heather.

