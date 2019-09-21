|
|
Bernard Czarnecki, 98, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Bernard was born in Grudziadz, Poland, on April 12, 1921, and was the son of the late Leon and Bernardyna Czarnecki. He trained as a baker until joining the Polish Army in 1939, fighting in the Polish Second Corps during WWII. A decorated war veteran, Bernard met and married his wife Jadwiga (Karwowska) in England before immigrating to the United States and settling in Bristol. For 35 years, he worked as a machinist and inspector at General Electric in Plainville. After retiring, he acted as commandant for the Bristol Polish-American veterans and treasurer for the General Haller Post in New Britain. A dedicated parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, he served on its parish council and as a Eucharistic minister for 23 years.
In addition to his beloved wife, Jadwiga of 68 years, Bernard leaves behind his four children, Gabryela, Marek, Tomasz, and Julian; his daughter-in-law, Kathleen, and treasured grandson, Daniel. Bernard will be remembered as a tireless worker, devoted husband, loving father and loyal friend. At his request, there are no visiting hours. Friends and relatives may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, on Tuesday at Sept. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Bernard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019