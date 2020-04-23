|
|
Bernice H. Kosiba, age 95, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Bristol, CT to Joseph and Sophie (Braina) Levandoski. She attended Terryville schools and was a lifelong resident. Bernice was a communicant member of St. Casimir's Church in Terryville as well as an active member of the Sgt. George Janser Post Auxiliary P.L.A.V. Bernice deeply loved her family. She shared in all parts of her children's lives - as a teacher with school projects and as their biggest sports cheerleader! Bernice, always a child at heart, spent many hours teaching her grandkids to tie their shoes, ride a bike, play wiffle ball and other games in the backyard! She shared and passed on many family traditions: huge family gatherings with endless pierogis and cookies on Christmas; Easter borscht and egg hunts in the shadow of the Bunny Tree and lazy Sunday dinners throughout the years. Bernice had a gift for making people feel at home through conversation. She could talk to anyone and give advice about anything, and we loved her for it! Always active, full of energy; she lived and loved deeply and fully. Bernice married the love of her life, "Mickey," and they celebrated 59 wonderful years together. We can only imagine how happy they are to be reunited again; finally sharing a before-dinner drink of scotch on the rocks and a glass of apricot brandy together again! Cheers to their long and wonderful life! Bernice was predeceased by her husband Mitchell Kosiba, her brother Joseph Levandoski, and sister Stacia Stepkoski. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Pat (Bob) Wollenberg and their children Michael (Amanda) Wollenberg and Kate (Greg) Provencal; her son, Tom (Cher) Kosiba and their children Ryan (Kristen) Kosiba, Tyler, and Jenna; as well as her daughter Barbie Chmieleski and her children Andrew and Amanda. Bernice leaves seven adoring great-grandchildren who will share in the wonderful stories their parents will tell them about Great-Grammy. She also leaves her brother Frank (Carol) Levandoski and several nieces and nephews. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Countryside Manor. Their care and compassion during this trying time was truly appreciated. A private graveside service will be Saturday, at St. Mary's cemetery with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Plymouth Food Pantry or . In lieu of flowers, please feel free to plant daffodil bulbs and think of Bernice each and every time they bloom. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 23, 2020