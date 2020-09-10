1/1
Bernice (Mahoney) Petrosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice (Mahoney) Petrosky , 96, of Fort Myers Florida and formerly of Bristol CT, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Petrosky. Bernice graduated with honors from Bristol High School in 1942. She enjoyed music, especially jazz, playing the piano, and oil painting. Bernice was an avid golfer and for years she was a member of Chippanee Golf Club and the Connecticut State Women's Golf Association. Bernice leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and Phil Franchini of N. Fort Myers FL; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, James Petrosky. Private family services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved