Bernice (Mahoney) Petrosky , 96, of Fort Myers Florida and formerly of Bristol CT, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 at Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Petrosky. Bernice graduated with honors from Bristol High School in 1942. She enjoyed music, especially jazz, playing the piano, and oil painting. Bernice was an avid golfer and for years she was a member of Chippanee Golf Club and the Connecticut State Women's Golf Association. Bernice leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and Phil Franchini of N. Fort Myers FL; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, James Petrosky. Private family services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store