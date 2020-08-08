Betty Rouleau Gaudian Hinman passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Plainville, CT on August 5, 2020. She was born to the late Hazel Gladding and Philip Charles Rouleau on January 31, 1925 and a life-long resident of Bristol, CT. Betty attended Chippens Hill School, Clarence A. Bingham and Bristol High School. She graduated from Tufts University in Boston, MA earning a diploma with high honors from the Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists in 1944. She was an active member in the youth group at the Prospect Methodist Church, and a member of the First Congregational Church of Bristol for 73 years. She served in many areas at the church: choir member, Women's Guild, various committees, and on the Diaconate. She had a life-long career as a Dental Hygienist having worked for Dr. Frank Jerman, Dr. Edward Tyler, Dr. Guy Zagryn in Bristol and worked for 21 years as a supervisor of the Dental Department at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford CT. She was a participant in many civic organizations including: Girl Scouts, Junior Women's Club, Order of the Eastern Star Olivet Chapter #29, Terpsichore Reading Club, Historical Society of Bristol, New England Carousel Museum, American Clock and Watch Museum, The New Britain Museum of American Art, Bristol Symphony volunteer, and a member of a vintage group: "The Classical Rags". Betty was a lover of music, dance and the ARTS and a docent of the Hillstead Museum in Farmington for many years. She leaves behind two children- Betsy Gaudian and Fritz Gaudian, his wife Dorreen, granddaughter Heather Gaudian, nephew Blake Rouleau, and two grandnephews; and many endearing cousins. She was predeceased by a grandson William F. Gaudian IV of SC, her husband John D. Hinman, brother Clyde Atwood Rouleau of Wellfleet MA, her special Aunt Faith Barnes Salomone of Lexington SC, two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Helen (and Cory) Bardwell of Hatfield MA, Jeanne (and Raymond) Bartman of Oceanside CA, many cousins and a friend and companion- Lawrence Chick of Westerly RI. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Bristol to the "Book of Remembrance" fund for the explicit use of the Music Committee for future concerts and or new Choir music in the church. A memorial service will be held in the future at the First Congregational Church of Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Betty's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.