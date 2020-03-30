|
Beverly (Sweatt) Kuzmich, 78, of Bristol, widow of John Kuzmich Jr. who she married in 1960 passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at home. Beverly was born April 4, 1941 in Concord, NH, daughter of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Bunker) Sweatt. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Allied Control of Waterbury. She was a devoted member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville, member of the Ladies Aide of the church and a volunteer at the Plymouth Community Food Pantry. She is survived by her sister, Nancy O'Neill of Escondido, CA; her brother, Eugene Sweatt and his wife Loretta of Fayetteville, NC and several nieces and nephew including a special niece, SueAnn Genovese. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Annalee Wenslow. A private graveside service will be held at St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020