Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map

Blanche B. (Bizier) Gaski


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Blanche B. (Bizier) Gaski Obituary
Blanche B. (Bizier) Gaski, 91, wife of the late Frank J. Gaski, passed away at on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. Blanche was born on Nov. 28, 1927, in Bristol, to the late Louis and Diana (Roberge) Bizier.
Blanche was a 2000 hour volunteer at Winsted Memorial Hospital and enjoyed reading and sewing.
Blanche is survived by her brother, Leo Bizier and his wife, Joan of Bristol; her three grandsons; her two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Blanche is predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline "Jacki" Gaski; her son, Richard E. Gaski; and her two sisters, Pauline Kulig and Irene Kemp.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Blanche's caretakers, Darlene, Michelle, Dee, Paula, and Tori.
Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010, at 11 a..m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service on Friday, between 10 and 11 a.m.
Please visit Blanche's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now