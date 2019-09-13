Home

Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219

Brian Evan Kirkpatrick


1951 - 2019
Brian Evan Kirkpatrick Obituary
Brian Evan Kirkpatrick, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2019, at his home in Bristol, Conn. He was born on Feb. 11, 1951, in Stamford, Conn., where he was a longtime resident. He retired from SNET (AT&T) with over 35 years of service.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Amanda B. Kirkpatrick of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his sister and her husband, Laurie and Nicholas Greci of Sanbornton, N.H.; two nephews, Shawn Kirkpatrick of Bridgeport, Conn., and Christopher Greci of San Jose, Calif.; and two nieces, Heather Kirkpatrick, who is currently living in Finland, and Stacey G. Gibson of Portland, Ore. He was predeceased by his brother, Alan C. Kirkpatrick of Bridgeport. Brian was a lifelong skier and had been a member of the Ski Bears in Norwalk for many years and skied at Mt. Southington, enjoying the Monday night races. After moving to Bristol, he joined the Bristol Ski Club and spent many enjoyable trips on Okemo Mountain in Vermont. He also enjoyed motorcycles and baseball. He stayed connected to his world with his computers, also tinkering with the hardware and playing with the software.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.
Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
