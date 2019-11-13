Home

Calista N. Goodfield

Calista N. Goodfield Obituary
Calista N. Goodfield, 92, of Terryville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, in Plymouth.  Calista was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Bristol; she was the daughter of the late Octave J. and Elizabeth (Gaylord) Goodfield. Prior to her retirement she was a nurse at Bristol Hospital. She was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church, sang for the church choir and was also a member of the Plymouth Grange. She is survived by her brother, Octave Goodfield of Southington; her nephews, Robert Goodfield and Paul Goodfield and her niece, Catherine.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., inTerryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, in Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
