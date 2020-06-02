Candide (Tanguay) Lachance, 88, of Bristol, widow of Maurice J. Lachance, died after a long battle with Alzheimer's on Monday, June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Candide was born in St. Gedeon, Quebec, Canada on October 8, 1931 and was one of 15 children of the late Adelard and Eulalie (Pelchat) Tanguay. She was raised in Quebec and came to Bristol in 1957. She worked for Dayon Manufacturing in Farmington before retiring. A woman of great faith, she was a member of La Rencontre and a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church, Bristol. Candide is survived by four children: Diane Kellert and husband, Mark Tryon of Bristol, Karen Lachance and husband, Frank Orenã of West Springfield, MA, Daniel Lachance and wife, Bonnie of Bristol, Ronny Lachance and wife, Cathy, of Harwinton; six brothers: Marius, Father Herman, Marc-Aime, Sylvio Tanguay all of Canada, Jacques Tanguay of Bristol, and Gilles Tanguay of Mexico; three sisters: Pauline Gagnon, Denise Tanguay, and Lise-Andree Moreau all of Canada; six grandchildren: Joanne Kellert and fiancé Roger Bergeron, Allen Kellert, Megan Lachance, Taylor Juarez and husband, Andrew, Anthony Cutler, and Eric Letourneau; a great-granddaughter: Ella Norton; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters: Charline and Claudette Lachance, and five siblings: Claude, Guy, Herve, Sylvie Tanguay, and Gaetane Blais. Due to current restrictions, she will be buried privately in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Candide's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 2, 2020.