|
|
Carl Stein, 34, of Terryville, husband of Melissa (Reid) Stein, passed away Friday Feb. 21, 2020 at Bristol Hospital.Carl was born Sept. 13, 1985 in Harlem, NY, NY son of Elaine Gunzl of DE and the late Carl Stein. Carl loved cars, outdoors, mountain biking, dirt bikes, quads and bass fishing.Besides his wife and mother he leaves: his son, Devon Walter Stein of Terryville; his daughter, Amber Rose Stein of Terryville; his sisters, Diane Dietz of NY, Anne Marie Stein of DE, Jasmin Samuels of DE and Kim Samuels of DE; his maternal grandmother Joyce Casey of NY; his mother-in-law Margaret Reid of Terryville; his niece/goddaughter Lorelei; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren; and an extended family of wonderful friends. Carl also had his adopted family the Irvings. They didn't adopt him, he adopted and loved all of them. Everyone was a brother or sister and he always had room in his heart and a place at the table for one more. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville. Calling hours are from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to childrensaidnyc.org.
www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 25, 2020