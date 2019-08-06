Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage United Pentecostal Church
48 Lewis St.
Bristol., CT
Carlee Mae Rubino


2019 - 2019
Carlee Mae Rubino Obituary
Carlee Mae Rubino, infant daughter of Anthony J. Rubino and Alyssa Keith of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she leaves a brother, Chase, a sister, Hailee; maternal grandparents, Valerie, and Paul Pelletier; paternal grandparents, Mark, and Sandra Rubino; maternal great-grandmother, Charlotte Morehouse; paternal great-grandparents, Leonel and Jacqueline Michaud; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service for Carlee Mae will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Carlee's memorial tribute at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
