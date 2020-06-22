Carlo Positano
1945 - 2020
Carlo Positano, 75 of Bristol, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the husband of Edward Jabs. He was born in Bristol on March 31, 1945 the son of the late Dominic D. and Ethelyn (DeVoe) Positano. He worked for New England Aircraft in Farmington and retired several years ago. Besides his husband he is survived by her son, Tommy and his wife Tracy Poistano. A daughter, Angela Akra. Two grandchildren, Keyarra and Vincent. A brother, Daniel and his wife Donna Positano and their two sons, Brian and Adam. Mother in-law Magda Jabs and a brother in-law Randy Jabs. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
