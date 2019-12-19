|
|
Carlton Anderson, 94, formerly of Bristol, departed this life on December 6, 2019, in
Bridgeport, Connecticut. Carlton was a member of the Plainville Senior Choral Group
and had taken great joy in singing to folks in local convalescent homes.
In addition to singing he enjoyed his garden, hiking and his many trips to the casinos.
Carlton was a World War 2 veteran of the United State Marine Corp and was very proud
of his service to our country. Carlton was retired from the City of New Britain.
He was pre deceased, by his wife Nancy Orvis Anderson ad an infant son, Charles.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his son Mark Anderson and his partner Betty Bynum,
who lovingly cared for him, during the last several years of his life. He also leaves behind
his daughters Susan Revoir and her husband Charles; Alisa Gardner; his special daughter
Julie Anderson; Christine St. Denis and her husband Andrew; two grandsons and three
great grandchildren. Burial will be private. Semper-Fi Dad.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 19, 2019