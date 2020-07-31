Carlton Vincent Raymond, 87, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Jerome Home in New Britain, he had been residing at Arbor Rose for the last year.
Carlton (Carl) was born June 22, 1933, in Eagle Lake, Maine, son to the late Vincent and Delia (DeVoe) Raymond. He attended schools in Brunswick Maine and graduated from Plainville High School. Following graduation, Carl proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Hostilities, achieving the rank of Sergeant, he was a drill instructor and was honorably discharged. Carl went on to work for Stanley Works in New Britain and retired after 15 years of dedication. He spent countless hours volunteering his time at the Bristol Senior Center, the Bristol Hospital, and with Meals on Wheels. In addition, he was a member of AARP and formerly assisted at the Plainville Senior Center, filing taxes for Seniors. Carl was the Raymond family historian and he was an active member of the French Genealogy Club. He had a profound love for music and had a collection of over 1,000 albums. In his recent years, he became the "puzzle man" as his liking for jigsaw puzzles went with him to the Bristol Senior Center and Arbor Rose. He was highly respected and loved by all.
In addition to his parents, Carlton was predeceased by 6 brothers, Laurence, Leonard, Roland, Alton, Milford, and Philip "Roy"; and 5 sisters Bertha Raymond, Ethel Morin, Ferdinand McCarthy, Millie Harrington and Pauline Faulkner. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna (Irish) Raymond, of Bristol, his goddaughter, Morgan Cyr, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville and on Monday, August 3 beginning at 9 a.m. A service in celebration of Carlton's life will be held on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends attending are required to wear facial coverings and are expected to follow all guidelines from the CDC. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.