Carmella E. (Petosa) Ryan
Mrs. Carmella E. (Petosa) Ryan, 98, of Bristol, CT., passed away, Monday, August 24th, at Southington Care Center. She was the widow of Richard F. Ryan.
Carmella was born in Harwinton, on July 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Frank and Elisa (Baratta) Petosa.
She worked at New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and baking and was a volunteer at The Bristol Hospital.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Louis, Dom, Charley and Frank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th at St. Anthony Church in Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol, CT. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish 180 Laurel St. Bristol, CT 06010. www.Dunnfh.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
