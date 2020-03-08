|
Mrs. Carmen (Caron) Cyr, 90, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Auburn, CA. Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Oneil A. Cyr, who passed on January 20, 2012.
Carmen was born on February 21, 1930, in Baker Lake, NB, Canada, the daughter of the late Emile and Marie Ann (Cyr) Caron. She was a member of St. Ann Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Roseline Cyr-Peleras and son-in-law Kelvin, Pauline Cyr-Madore and son-in-law, Chuck. Survived by two sons, James Cyr, Michael Cyr and daughter-in-law, Chrissy, as well as a brother Reno (deceased), sister, Jeannine Nadeau, and eight half-sisters and two half-brothers. Eight grandchildren: Joseph, Jennifer, Angela, Joshua, Matthew, Tyler, Adrian and Sofia; 10 great-grandchildren: Camille, Tristan, Cierra, London, Hunter, Hailey, Alyson, Jessa, Dylan and Aria.
The funeral will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020, at 9:00 am from the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., to St. Ann Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Carmen's name. WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020