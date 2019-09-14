|
|
On September 12, Carol Anne (Francis) DesJarlais passed on into heaven at St Francis Hospital in Hartford, after major heart surgery. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Gene DesJarlais. Carol was born in Waterbury, in June of 1943, the daughter of Frank Francis and Anne (Vysocka) Francis.
She was a graduate of Crosby High School and received an associates degree at Yale-New Haven Hospital School of Nursing, where she was certified as a licensed practical nurse.
Carol worked in St Mary's Hospital until she and Gene were married. She then took time to raise her family before returning to her profession. After working for several doctors, she continued her career for members of the Central Connecticut Gynecological Group in Bristol, until her retirement.
Carol enjoyed cooking and was always eager to try a new recipe. She maintained a sizeable collection of cookbooks and recipes from many different parts of the world. She also loved to travel with her husband, having traveled to Europe and South America several times.
She loved her church, St. Pius X in Wolcott, where she taught religious education and along with her husband, was a Eucharistic minister, delivering communion to the sick and shut-ins. Carol was also an active member of the church's Ladies Guild and worked in their food pantry until its demise, several years ago.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gene, her daughters, Betsy DesJarlais of Scottsdale, Ariz., and her partner, Linda Jackson, Amy Traver and her husband, Wayne of Southington, and Suzanne DesJarlais of Manchester. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Ben, Aaron, Hannah, and Christian. She also leaves behind brothers, Richard Francis and his wife, Joan, and Leonard Francis and his wife, Madeline, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Carol will be held at Woodtick Memorial, 420 Woodtick Road, Wolcott, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4 until 7 p.m. with Mass at St. Pius X Church, 525 Woodtick Road, Wolcott, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in honor of Carol.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019