Carole Jane (Brandt) Talmadge, 81, of Bristol, widow of Alfred K. "Perk" Talmadge Jr., died on Thursday (February 6, 2020) at Countryside Manor.
Carole was born in Albany, NY, on September 6, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Gustave and Martha (Dickau) Brandt. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, then continued her education at the University of Hartford, receiving an associate degree in business administration. She enjoyed winters in Alabama, using her computer, watching the New England Patriots, and walking Westfarms Mall with her husband, was an avid coin and stamp collector, and was especially proud of the family she raised. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Bristol.
Carole is survived by four children: Todd Talmadge and wife, Marina of Hendersonville, TN, Timothy Talmadge of Cambodia, Holly Talmadge of Newington, and Peter Talmadge and wife, Monyneth of Bristol; a sister: Eleanore Brandt of Bristol; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Richard Brandt.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (February 12, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday between 4 and 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Carole's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020