Carole Lee Carbonneau Foley, 72, passed quietly in Hospice care at Bristol hospital on August 16, 2020 after a long struggle with kidney failure and other health issues. A 10+ generation Sandy Hook, CT resident, she was born November 17, 1947 to the late Catherine Agnes (Casey) Carbonneau and Albert Leo Carbonneau. She graduated Newtown High School, class of 1965. She married and had 3 children, Michael, Catherine and Teresa. While raising her family she worked for many years at Curtis Packaging Corporation and the old Grand Union in Newtown. Her love of writing, drawing, and crafting and her gifts for crochet, poetry and music live on in her children and grandchildren. A friend of Bill, she was proud of her 40 years of sobriety. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas Foley of Bristol, CT; her brother Alan Carbonneau of Middlebury, CT; son, Michael L. Duffy and his wife Goldyn of Aliso Viejo CA; daughter Cathy Duffy Buxton and her husband Toad Buxton of Sharon, VT; daughter Teresa Duffy of Torrington, CT; step-son Chris Foley of Bristol, CT; step-daughter Elaine Foley of Bristol, CT; grandchildren Jade Michael of CT, Kaylee, Emma, and Shaelinn Duffy of CA, Tobias and Delia Nasipak of OH, Seamus Witkowski, Jack Channels, and Michael Duffy of CT; step-grandchildren Meagan Edgar and Anthony Foley of CT, Katie Stigers and Zach Foley of TX, Kyle Marois of CT, and great-grandchild Kinsley Howerton of CA and step-great-grandchild Theo Stigers of TX; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces-and-nephews. Sympathy cards can be sent to her husband Tom Foley at 62 Ingraham Place, Bristol CT 06010. An online service will be held at a future date. To join, please contact her daughter Cat Buxton at 2391 Downer Rd. South Strafford VT 05070 or catduffybuxton@gmail.com
.