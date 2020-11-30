1/1
Caryl Bradt
1934 - 2020
Caryl Bradt, 86, of Plainville passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, at The Reservoir, in West Hartford.
He was married to Angelina (Bell) Bradt for 65 years. Caryl was born in Amsterdam, New York on Aug. 10, 1934, a son of the late Wodena (Walton) and Kenneth Bradt. He retired as the technical and physical services director for the Town of Plainville in 1998 after 26 years of service. Caryl was also a past president of the Connecticut Association of Street & Highway Officials, Inc., and a longtime member of Pequabuck Golf Club.
Beside Caryl's wife, he is survived by a son, Kyle and his wife Janet Bradt of Bristol; his daughter, Karel Zettergren of Plainville; five grandchildren, Katie D'Agostino and her husband Kevin of Bristol, Alisha Wells and her husband Ryan of Plainville, Cole Zettergren and his girlfriend Melissa of Long Island, New York, Dane Zettergren and his wife Nina of Middletown, and Ross Zettergren of Plainville; four great-grandchildren, Tyler D'Agostino, Ryan, Jr. and Cooper Wells, Xander Zettergren and his brother-in-law, John Bell.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 9, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry at 54 S. Canal Street. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
