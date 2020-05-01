|
|
Catherine M. (LaFountain) Goodwin, 82, of Bristol, beloved wife of Lavern "Fuzzy" Goodwin, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19 with her husband at her side. Cathy was born in Keeseville, NY on February 24, 1938 as one of nine children of the late Henry J. and Velma (Lattrela) LaFountain. Cathy is survived by her two sons: Rick Goodwin and wife, Cindy, and Tim "Fuzzy" Goodwin; her daughter: Diane Greene and husband, Matthew; her grandchildren Bret and Keith Goodwin, Jena (Greene) Spatkowski and husband, Kevin, and Jodi Greene; her great grandchildren McKayla Goodwin, Hailey and Leighton Rae Spatkowski; her sister in law: Joan LaFountain; her brothers: Howard LaFountain and wife, Izzy, Vincent LaFountain, Robert LaFountain, and sister Christine Howland; as well as several nieces and nephews. She lived a full life as a devoted wife for 64 years, wonderful mother and homemaker, bringing her children up in Burlington. Cathy enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, bingo, casino runs and spending time with her family and friends. Christmas was Cathy's favorite time of year and she was known for elaborate decorations that would nearly transform her home into a gingerbread house. Cathy was selfless and willing to help others in a moment's notice. She spent her retirement raising her grandchildren and enjoying time with her husband. Cathy was predeceased by her two brothers: Henry (Diane) and Edmund LaFountain; two sisters Barbara Bishop (Gene) and Eva Calver (Bob); her in-laws Wilbur "Bo" Goodwin, Clifford Goodwin (Dolores), Beverly Mayhew (Kenneth), and Beatrice White (Robert). The family extends appreciation for all of the support and extraordinary care Cathy received at Countryside Manor of Bristol. Special thanks to Audrey, Bojena, Margaret, Monica and recently deceased, Laurie.
Due to the recent pandemic, services will include a burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bristol, CT at 11:00am on Monday, May 4, 2020. Attendees are invited to view the burial from their vehicles at the cemetery. These precautions are set for the safety of the family and all guests. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Goodwin family. Please visit Catherine's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 1, 2020