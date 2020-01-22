Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Cecelia (Raymond) LeClair


1924 - 2020
Cecelia (Raymond) LeClair Obituary
Cecelia (Raymond) LeClair, 95, of Harwinton, former Terryville resident passed away Monday January 21, 2020 at home. Cecelia was born July 19, 1924 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Estella (Mahaffey) Raymond. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Stanley Plating of Plainville. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Cecelia was a hard worker, loved reading and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Thibodeau; her sister-in-law, Barbara Larock; her sister, Louise Dingwell; three grandchildren, Cindy Roberge, Robert Thibodeau and Lynn Baillargeon; six great grandchildren, Mitchell, Thomas, Kyle, Ashley, Jordan, and Trevor. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, John, Charles, Christine, Arlene, Shirley and Nora. A memorial service will be held 5PM on Sunday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 – 5PM. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 22, 2020
