Cecelia (Prill) Swicklas, 87, of Bristol, widow of David A. Swicklas, passed away Sunday July 12, 2020 at home.
Cecelia was born in Pequabuck December 13, 1932, daughter of the late Vincent and Anna (Dombroski) Prill. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Hamilton Standard of Farmington. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church Bristol and a member of the Bristol Senior Center. Cecelia loved family time and her granddaughters, loved to play cards, puzzles and shopping.
She leaves: her son, James Swicklas and his wife Carole of Bristol; her granddaughters Erica and Julie Swicklas of Bristol; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30 a.m. from the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville to St. Gregory Church Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Paul High School.
The family would like to thank Bristol Home Care and Hospice, especially Arielle and Michelle. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com