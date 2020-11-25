Cecile Dzielinski, 79, of Terryville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home. Cecile was born on Aug. 31, 1941, in Derby, daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Orvis) Dzielinski. She is a graduate of Terryville High School, Tufts University, and Quinnipiac College. For more than 40 years she proudly worked as a Physical Therapist for the Connecticut Children's Medical Center (formerly Newington Children's Hospital). Cecile valued her family, friendships, and Catholic faith. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville, where she served for many years as Eucharistic Minister and Lector. As a volunteer for the Plymouth Community Food Pantry and long-time supporter of the former Plymouth Lions Club, Cecile shared her gifts of generosity and friendship. Throughout her long and brave struggle with cancer, Cecile's kindness and willingness to lend a hand never diminished. Cecile thoroughly enjoyed outings with friends and especially with her family. She attended events and special occasions for her three nieces and later did the same for her greatnieces and greatnephews. She also enjoyed spending time with her cat, Chloe. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Hutter (Michael); her aunt, Jane and the late Casmier Dzielinski; her nieces, Liz Hutter, Tiffany and the late Jason Rinehimer, and Lynne Kimball (Micah); her grandnieces and grandnephews, Madeline, Sadie, and Hogan Rinehimer and Annabelle, Baxter, and Casmier Kimball. She is also survived by numerous cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, on Friday, Nov.r 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com