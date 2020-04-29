|
Cecilia (Sissy) E. Dunn, 88, widow of Robert J. Dunn Sr. (d. 2007) of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19 at Sheriden Woods. Sissy was the daughter of Michael and Loretta Sullivan and was born on May 5, 1931 in Yonkers, New York. She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Sullivan. Sissy is survived her three sons and their families, Sean and Katherine, and their children Jason Lane (Beth) of Framingham MA, Jamie Lane (Kari) of Sacramento CA and Marion of Bristol; Robert and Ellen and their children Evan and Aiden of Middletown; and Richard of Bristol. She is also survived by her two great-grandchildren Emma Katherine and Carly Rose Lane of Framingham MA. Sis loved to travel, cook and seasonally adjust the decoration of her house. She loved the beach, spending many summers at the New Jersey and Rhode Island shore along with traveling to sandy destinations around the world with her husband Bob and longtime family friends. Ever the fashionable dresser while traveling, family and friends would always marvel that one of her traveling bags usually contained nothing but all manner of shoes and sandals! Sis met Bob when they both worked at Otis Elevator in Yonkers. Sis was a homemaker early in life after leaving her administrative position to raise her family. She then returned to the workforce to work in administrative positions for several doctors. She came to Connecticut in the late 1970's with the family after Otis moved to Farmington. Wanting to advance herself, she enrolled in college and obtained an associate's degree in accounting ultimately landing at Allstate Insurance in Farmington as a claims adjuster just across the 84 Interstate from where Bob worked at Otis. Sis greatly enjoyed entertaining at her homes in New Jersey and Connecticut especially during the summer where all arrangements and decorations were coordinated with the holidays colors. She especially enjoyed having family and friend's children attend these gatherings always ensuring there were plenty of games to be played. Sis had a long time group of friends from high school that stayed together and met regularly. She is also survived by her longtime and close friend Stella Giordano from Mount Kisco, NY. She will be deeply missed by all these friends and her family. Memorial services for Cecilia will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) or to DonatePPE.Org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Cecilia's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 29, 2020