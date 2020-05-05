|
Charles A. Abbatello, 75, of Burlington, CT, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Brunetti) Abbatello for 55 years.
Charles was born March 15, 1945, in New Haven, CT, the son of the late Charles and Doris (Andrews) Abbatello. He served his country with the US Air Force, and later owned and operated R.T.G. Automated.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by four daughters, Marlo Michaud (Brian) of Tennessee, Dina Schaffrick (Timothy) of Bristol, CT, Stephanie Holden (Parker) of Harwinton, CT, Rebecca Krol (Andrew) of Wolcott, CT; two sisters, Barbara Bosco (James) of Woodbridge, CT, Carol Bannigan (Michael) of New Hartford, NY; ten grandchildren: Christian, Abigail, Amanda, Samantha, Alexie, Brendan, Emily, Robert, Keith, and Emily; his five great grandchildren: Carsyn, Jensen, Arlow, Adrianna, Kennedy, and two on the way, as well as several nieces and nephews.
