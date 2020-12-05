1/1
Charles M. Salerno
1934 - 2020
Charles M. Salerno, 85, of Bristol, beloved husband of Joanne (Wakefield) Salerno, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home. Charlie was born on Dec 23, 1934, in New York City and was the only child of the late Morris and Mary (Giannotte) Salerno. A lifelong Bristol resident, he attended St. Anthony School and graduated from Bristol High School. He then served in the United States Army as an artilleryman in Germany. Following his service, he worked for General Electric and Fafnir Bearing before going to work in security for Pratt and Whitney for 28 years until retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his extended family in Northern Maine. He was a fan of fine food, especially when spiced with hot peppers, and was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of 63 years, Charlie is survived by three children: Gregory Salerno of Bristol, Peter Salerno and wife, Lynn, of Oldsmar, Fla., and Laura Sato and husband, Kirk, of Bristol; his two grandchildren who were most important in his life: Maria and Douglas Sato; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club, P.O. Box 700, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to Constellation Home Care/Hospice, 850 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Salerno family. Please visit Charlie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
