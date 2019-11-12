Home

Charles V. Makara, 92, of Terryville, husband of Gloria (Fournier) Makara passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home.  Charles was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Pequabuck, son of the late John and Eleanor (Wysenski) Makara. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Wallace Barnes Co. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and served as an usher.  In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by his daughters, Christine Franks of Plymouth, Judith Mulkey of Tate, Ga., Janet Kimball and her husband, Donald, of Tilton, N.H., Gloria Clair and her husband, Randy, of Wolcott; his sister, Joan Lebron of Bristol, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 a.m., at St. Casimir Church, in Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at St. Casimir Church, Friday prior to the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
