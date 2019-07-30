|
Charlie Beatrice (McCoy) Jones, 95, of Bristol, passed from this life to a life in glory on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Eufaula, Ala., and was a daughter of the late Nellie Bell Strong and Will McCoy.
She was employed by Critikon, a division of Johnson & Johnson, retired July 1989, and enjoyed 30 years of retirement by traveling extensively, mostly visiting family.
She was a long-time member of the Redeemer's AME Zion Church, where she served on various boards as a steward, deaconess, missionary, and the senior choir. She also served many years as chairperson for fundraiser events.
She was known for her cooking in addition to raising four generations including, four children, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was especially known as a woman of elegance, great style, and substance while suitably attired in the perfect church suit and hat.
As a woman of faith and prayer, devotion to family and church gave her the strength and courage to continue to love, trust, and serve the Lord who had given her 95 years of His wisdom, grace, mercy, peace, and love.
Charlie B. is survived by her sons, Robert L. Jones, and daughter-in-law, Donna M. Jones of Clifton Park, N.Y., Eugene E. Jones of Bristol, daughter, Beatrice Jones of Bristol, and stepdaughter, Mary L. Jones of Bristol. Charlie B. was predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Watts.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, with calling hours at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. at The Redeemer's AME Zion Church, 110 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019