Cheryl-Ann Adams (Diani), 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Mark G. Adams.
Born in New Britain, to Joseph C. Diani Sr. and the late Claudia Coffin Diani, Cheri grew up in Newington and graduated Class of 73. She went to hairdressing school and became a licensed hairdresser. Cheri co-owned New England Livestock Blanket Service with her husband, Mark, for over 25 years.
Cheri's true calling was being a wonderful mother, grandmother and a devoted wife. Her selflessness towards family and friends made her the matriarch of our family. Cheri is survived by her husband, Mark; her father, Joseph; sons, Christopher and Eric; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; her sister, Cynthia Poole and brother, Joseph Diani Jr.; grandchildren Malakai, Olyvia, and Maya; nieces, Jaci and Sarah; nephews, Kyle and Travis; great-niece, Uniqui and great-nephew, Ukhi.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Cheryl Ann Adams life will be at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., in Bristol. 10 to 11 a.m. is the service. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Celebration of Life. Donations please to a and a daily act of kindness to our fellow human beings
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019