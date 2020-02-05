Home

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map

Christopher James Klimkoski


1967 - 2020
Christopher James Klimkoski Obituary
Christopher James Klimkoski, 52, of New Haven, former Terryville resident, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. Chris was born Aug. 9, 1967 in Langley, VA. He is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Carol (Shovlin) Klimkoski; his brothers, Steven and Jon; his nephew, Alex Klimkoski; his aunt Sandra and uncle James Klimkoski, and his cousins Tracy, Katie and Jenna Klimkoski. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Catherine and Peter Klimkoski and Wanda and Dennis Shovlin. He impacted many people with his sense of humor, a good joke, with a few pranks thrown in here and there. He loved music, especially drums and was an avid cook. No matter what job he did, he did it with diligence and precision. He was a caring person and would be there if you needed a hand. He was a big Yankee and Cowboy fan. He shall forever be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held 11AM on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday morning from 9AM until the time of the service at 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 5, 2020
