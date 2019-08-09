|
Claire B. Maheu, 88, of San Diego, Calif., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada to Ephrem and Leonie Boivin. She was the fourth of nine children: Kilda, Bertrand, Laurea, Claire, Norman, Louisette (Leo), Jean-Marc (Lise) and Gaetane. Claire was a caring, gregarious and generous woman who moved to Bristol, with her first husband, Robert J. Maheu in 1950. Robert predeceased her in 1980. She was then married Richard Giroux, who predeceased her in 1998.
Robert and Claire had two children, Robin and Marlene. Robin E. Maheu is a building contractor and lives in Sevierville, Tenn., with his wife, Sharon, who is a retired school teacher. Robin has two children, Robert and Jill. Robert E. Maheu lives in Knoxville, Tenn., with his wife Emily and daughter, Harley. Robin's daughter, Jill Thatcher lives in Vancouver, Wash., with her husband, Wade, and two sons, Van and Brock.
Robert and Claire's daughter Marlene M. Maheu, is a psychologist, author, international speaker and trainer. She lives in San Diego with her wife, Laura Struhl, who also is a psychologist.
Claire passed away peacefully in her sleep while living in Marlene and Laura's home. In addition to siblings, children, and grandchildren, Claire's passing is mourned by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Claire enjoyed a career as a real estate broker and investor for more than 30 years. During her retirement in Cocoa Beach, Fla., she was a devoted card player, swimmer and the social director of four dance clubs. Enjoying family, decorating, music and entertaining, she enveloped everyone with love, laughter, and an irrepressible joie-de-vivre. Claire was also a world-traveler who adventured to all seven continents.
A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Anne's Church at 250 West St., in Bristol, at 10 a.m., on Aug. 31. A service will follow immediately thereafter at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Avenue, Bristol. Consider honoring Claire by leaving a loving memory and/or photo of Claire on her Facebook Memorial page by searching Facebook for "Claire B. Maheu". In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Claire's name to the , 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601, or electronically at act.alz.org
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019