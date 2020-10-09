Sister Claire Ouimet, MPF Sr. Claire Ouimet, MPF, 81, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. However, all are welcome to join the community virtually via Zoom by (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85247028788?pwd=SmZocHBxYW00VENtZm1nRDZ1RXErUT09
Meeting ID: 852 4702 8788, Passcode: 638959) for the Wake Service on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. and the Liturgy at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Ave Maria Cemetery at Villa Walsh. In addition, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in the St. Lucy Chapel. Born in Bristol, CT, in 1938, Sr. Claire entered the Religious Teachers Filippini in 1956.
She received the habit in 1957 and made her religious profession in 1960. Sr. Claire received a BS degree in Elementary Ed from Seton Hall Univ., S. Orange, NJ and MEd in Supervision and Curriculum from William Paterson College in Wayne, NJ.
She proudly held certifications in NJ for Elem Teacher as well as K-12 Administrator and Supervisor.
Attending conventions and workshops on a regular basis bolstered her expertise in Catholic Education. Sr. Claire's fruitful teaching ministry of over twenty years blossomed into a leadership role as she accepted the position of principal in several different schools in NJ, primarily in the Archdiocese of Newark. Well known for her dedication and commitment, Sr. Claire drew many people to the faith through her industrious and collaborative efforts to nurture gospel values in students and their families.
As an esteemed member of her religious community, Sr. Claire was appointed member of the provincial task force to study the Filippini schools as well as a member of the provincial committee for the study of the health care facility. Having been elected Provincial Councilor and delegate, she participated in several Provincial Chapters. Beginning as Coordinator of Elementary Ed, Sr. Claire's influence broadened as Director of Ministries, serving in these executive capacities for over ten years.
Sr. Claire is predeceased by her brother Roger, nephew Roger, Jr., and survived by her brother Vincent, sister-in-law Elaine, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph Hall Infirmary, c/o Sr. Patricia Pompa, MPF, Provincial Superior, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960.