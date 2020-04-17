|
|
Clara Carenza Borkowski, 89, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Bristol. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Rose (DiPinto) Carenza. She was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Borkowski. Clara spent most of her life in the Bristol and Terryville, CT areas, with a short residence in Glen Burnie, MD. She was a telephone operator with SNET for many years. She was a member of the Bristol Girls' Club and The Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St Anthony Church, Bristol and enjoyed playing cards especially Set Back. She was voted Best Dancer, Bristol High School Class of 1949. She is survived by her daughter Jane Link / husband Kurt, and two grandchildren Sean Edward Link and Karen Link Lembo / husband Michael, also a brother, Antonio Carenza / wife Frances, along with several nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by three sisters, Rita Moschini, Vittoria Meehan, and Angela Carenza. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Arbor Rose and Sheriden Woods for all of their compassionate care. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St Anthony Church, Bristol CT. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 17, 2020