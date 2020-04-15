|
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Clara Irene (Joy) Salsbury of Kensington, Connecticut. She passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, the morning of April 5th 2020, leaving to mourn her devoted family and friends. She was born February 20, 1929 in Franklin, Maine and raised in Ellsworth Falls, Maine the daughter of Alden and Reatha (Gordon) Joy. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 44 years, Raymond Jordan Salsbury in 1991 and her eldest son Raymond Alden Salsbury in 2016.
Clara leaves behind her children, Doreen Zigmont and her husband Timothy of East Berlin, Cheryl Wrobel and her husband Joseph of Kensington, and Kevin Salsbury and his wife Marissa of Southington. Clara was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great- grandchildren who loved her dearly. In addition, Clara is survived by her beloved sister Dianne Carter of Ellsworth, Maine, sister-in-law Louise Joy of Ellsworth, Maine, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Virginia Salsbury also of Ellsworth, Maine and sister-in-law Allison Salsbury of Town Hill, Maine. She also leaves many loving nephews and nieces. Clara was predeceased by her beloved siblings; Gerald Turner, Alden Joy Jr, Hayden Joy, Edward Joy, Lila Leonard, Polly Farnsworth, Janice Clough, Donna McNulty and David Joy. We especially appreciate those family members who traveled to Connecticut recently to visit mom as it meant a lot to her and all of us kids.
Clara was successfully self-employed with her husband for most all of her life. Some of their ventures included a service station, rental apartment buildings, a catering service - The Sidewalk Café, a full-service restaurant - Salsburys Corner, and lastly the Salsbury Diner and Motel which they operated for over 35 years. As a true Christian, she was generous to a fault when people could not settle their accounts or pay their bills. She knew true wealth was in doing what we can for those less fortunate, not always just doing what we can for ourselves. In addition to her generosity, she was patient, kind, and outgoing with a firm religious faith and a strong faith in others. She was a friend to many and often valued the welfare of others above her own.
She was a former member of the Maine Grange, a member of the Kensington Garden Club and her most beloved role as an active participant of the Kensington United Methodist Church. She cherished her time spent as a Sunday School teacher (especially to her own grandchildren), her involvement with the senior crafters group at the church, and as an annual volunteer with her family and other parishioners at the church's Berlin Fair booth each year. She had also been a past President of the Smith School Mothers' Club and active with the March of Dimes campaigns throughout the years.
When she wasn't working or volunteering, she loved spending time in her gardens. Well into her 80's she could recall most any plant or flower placed in front of her. She also enjoyed camping throughout New England and for the last 34 years enjoyed a summer cottage on Graham Lake in Ellsworth, Maine. Even though a seasonal residence, it provided a meeting spot for large family reunions and a great get away for a week or two for us kids and our own families. Mom was fortunate to spend entire summers with either her children or grandchildren by her side so she was never alone. The coffee was always on and the door was always open. She also had the tag sale bug and had a hard time passing up a bargain come Saturday morning. She dragged us kids along through the years and we have all done, and still do, the same to ours.
Mom ate healthy (though she did love her chocolate.), worked hard and was always active. We attribute these fine qualities to her excellent health until just recently. She was fortunate enough to remain at home with assistance and then finally moving last year to Southington Care in Southington, Connecticut. The CNA's at home and all the staff at Southington Care took wonderful care of her and we are truly thankful of their love and compassion. They truly do the Lords' work.
Being a mother is the most important job in the world, and we were truly blessed to have had her in our lives for as long as we did. She taught us many lessons, many of which you don't realize until your forced to take stock of another's life when putting pen to paper such as this. Thank you for everything Mom, we will love you forever. A funeral service will be held at Jordan-Fernald Home, 113 Franklin Street. Ellsworth, Maine at a later date this summer. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Otis, Maine. Plans will be announced later for a memorial service honoring her life at the Kensington United Methodist Church also later this summer. In lieu of any flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Kensington United Methodist Church, 103 Hotchkiss Street, Berlin, Connecticut 06037. The Berlin Memorial Funeral Home 96 Main Street, Kensington is assisting the family. To share memories of Clara please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 15, 2020