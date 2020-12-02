Clara J. (Sosinski) Borkoski, 81, of Weeki Wachee, Fla., formerly of Unionville, died with her loving family by her side on Nov. 20, 2020. Clara was a 1957 graduate of Bristol High School.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Richard and their son, David.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Trethaway of Homosassa, Fla., and Sandra Johnson and her husband, Kenneth of Barkhamsted and Weeki Wachee, Fla.; granddaughter, Dana Trethaway and fiancé, Nathan Smart of Norman, Okla.; sister, Victoria Borkowski of Davenport, Fla.; and niece, Sharon Monroe and family of Oviedo, Fla.
Services will be private to celebrate a life well-lived. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the family plot in Hillside Cemetery in Terryville. Arrangements are being handled by Scott Funeral Home and Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes.
