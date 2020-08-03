Claude R. Doucette, 84, who passed away on May 7, 2020 in Torrington during the statewide COVID 19 lockdown, will have a funeral mass on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Those that will be attending the calling hours and funeral mass are being asked to please have a mask or face covering to protect the family and yourselves.

