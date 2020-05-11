|
Claude Reno Doucette, born in Grand Isle, Maine February 27, 1936 died from the COVID-19 virus on May 7, 2020. He was 84. A man of few words, he was a devoted family man as well as a devoted Catholic man. Claude leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Laurene (Langevin) Doucette and was predeceased by his parents Vital and Jeannette (Chasse) Doucette and sibling sisters Constance Daigle, Mildred Lauzon, Jeannine Albert, Geraldine Lyman and Joan Lubelczyk, and his brother Wilfred Doucette, all of Bristol. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Barbara Doucette of Torrington; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and John Litke and Linda and James Mastrobattisto of Bristol and two granddaughters, Sydney Doucette of Torrington and Camryn Mastrobattisto of Bristol. Finally, he is survived by his brother Francis Reginald Doucette of Terryville and several nieces and nephews. Claude's family moved to Bristol, Connecticut from Maine at the end of WWII for the lure of plentiful factory work. He served in the USAF during the Korean Conflict as an aircraft engine mechanic, where he transferred those skills to Pratt & Whitney. He later retired as a mechanic assembler from the Superior Electric Company in Bristol. Claude was an avid Yankee baseball and UCONN Girls basketball fan. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy, historical movies and other educational programs. The family would like to thank Valerie Manor Nursing home in Torrington, CT for their devotion and superior care given to Claude over the past three years. Due to the limitations imposed by the current pandemic, a Catholic mass and funeral service will be held at a TBD future date. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider donating PPE supplies or any help you can to the brave first responders and health care workers on the front lines battling heroically with this COVID-19 virus. They sincerely need your support and help! Please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com to leave a message for the family or to upload your favorite picture of Claude.
Published in The Bristol Press from May 11 to May 14, 2020