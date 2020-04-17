|
Claudette (Clavette) Gelinas, 79, of Bristol, widow of Raphael "Charlie" Gelinas, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Claudette was born in St. Agatha, ME on May 7, 1940 and was a daughter the late Jean and Marie May (Paradis) Clavette. A longtime Bristol resident, she was a member of the Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC). She worked at Sheriden Woods for 10 years and at Constructive Workshop. She loved animals and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Bristol, attending St. Ann Church. Claudette is survived by two brothers: J. Ray Clavette and wife, Patricia, and William Clavette of Bristol; a sister: Marie Jeanne Sauer of Bristol; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, infant John Clavette, and Joseph Clavette, and a sister: Victoria Marie Chasse. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to assist the family. Please visit Claudette's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 17, 2020