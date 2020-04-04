Home

Clelie C. Bissonnette, 77, of Plainville, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1943 in Derby, CT, daughter of the late Howard and Ida (Anderson) Hill. Clelie was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Bissonnette. She cared about people and enjoyed over 40 years of working in health care. Clelie is survived by her sons and one daughter Gordon, Corinne, Brian, and Mark Bissonnette; granddaughter Analey; sister Signe Mates; niece Dierdra and her brother Earl Hill and his wife Pat. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smoking sensation. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Clelie's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 4, 2020
