Sr. Concetta Millemaggi, MPF, 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sheriden Woods Rehabilitation Center in Bristol, Conn.
The viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the St. Lucy Chapel at Villa Walsh, Morristown, N.J., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. Interment will be in the Ave Maria Cemetery at Villa Walsh. Arrangements are by the Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown, N.J.
Born in Bristol, R.I., in 1927, Sr. Concetta lived there until she entered the Religious Teachers Filippini in 1946. She received the religious habit in 1947, and made her final profession in 1950.
Sr. Concetta was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin and Greek from the Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and a Master of Arts degree in English and Latin from Fairfield University in Connecticut.
Sr. Concetta taught classical literature in St. Anthony High School and St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, Conn., and Our Lady of Pompei High School, Baltimore, Md.
Sr. Concetta was principal for many years at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Bristol, R.I.
Sr. Concetta also served as local superior of St. Michael Convent in Pawcatuck, Conn., and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Convent in Bristol, R.I. Upon retiring from active ministry in 2009, Sr. Concetta continued as Superior at Mt. Carmel Convent until 2011. In all of her roles of leadership, Sr. Concetta's deep devotion to the Holy Spirit provided her with strength and guidance.
Sr. Concetta became a resident of Sheriden Woods Rehabilitation Center in 2017, and remained there until her passing. She endured her long and arduous suffering with patience and prayerful resignation. She will always be admired as a scholar, poet and faithful community member of the Filippini Sisters.
Sr. Concetta was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Anna Abenante. She is survived by many devoted nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sr. Concetta may be sent to Saint Joseph Hall, c/o Sr. Laura Longo, MPF, Superior, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960.
