Dana McCarthy, 67, of Bristol, died May 1, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1952, in Fort Fairfield, Maine, and was the son of the late Charles and Lucienne (Pelletier) McCarthy.
He was predeceased by his brothers Wilfred and James McCarthy and leaves behind nephews, nieces, uncles and many cousins. Dana played basketball and baseball and was voted Best Dancer at Fort Fairfield, Maine High School. He was in the US Army National Guard stationed in Ft Campbell, KY in 1971. Dana worked at New Departure and as a salesman for Chic Miller, Terryville Chevrolet and Wasley Buick and from 1995 to 2000 he was first in the Legion of Leaders in New York, New Jersey, Conn and most parts of New England as top salesman for 49 consecutive months. He also was an avid boxer who had a 11-5-2 record as a middleweight with 9 KO's in a career that ran from 1974 to 1980. Dana loved to dance and sing Elvis whether it was on the jukebox or karaoke at the Bristol Polish Club. Services will be posted at a later date on the O'Brien Funeral Home website and in the Bristol Press. Dana had a special friend and cousin in Stanley Pelletier. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 12, 2020