Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
Daniel Fradette

Daniel Fradette Obituary
Daniel Fradette, 56, of Bristol, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband with a heart of gold to Barbara (Gliszczynski) Fradette.
Daniel was born on Sept. 16, 1962, in Bristol the son of Jeanne (Hebert) Fradette and the late Robert Fradette. He worked at Acme Monaco as a tool and die maker. He loved nature, the outdoors and all his toys (with motors).
Besides his wife and mother he is survived by a sister, Diane (Fradette) Hewes; a brother, Michael and his wife, Lynn Fradette, plus several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Joseph Gliszczynski.
Funeral service will be held on July 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Friends may call the funeral home from 1 p.m., until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the donor's choice. www.dunnfh.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 8 to July 9, 2019
