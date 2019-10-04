Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129

Daniel H. Green Sr.

Add a Memory
Daniel H. Green Sr. Obituary
Daniel H. Green Sr., 80, of Southington, passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Marie, of 55 years; son, Danny Jr. of Bristol; his grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua and Melissa of Wolcott; brother, Fred of Bristol, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was a loving father, husband, papa and friend to everyone. Daniel was a fan of UConn Women's basketball and the Boston Rex Sox. He loved boating, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He retired from Fansteel in Plantsville, where he was Plant Superintendent. He was a volunteer fire fighter in Wolcott and served in the USAF.
A special thank you to the angels at Livewell in Southington for their loving care.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., in Bristol. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, in Waterbury. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.alz.org Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Daniel by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now