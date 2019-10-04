|
Daniel H. Green Sr., 80, of Southington, passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Marie, of 55 years; son, Danny Jr. of Bristol; his grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua and Melissa of Wolcott; brother, Fred of Bristol, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was a loving father, husband, papa and friend to everyone. Daniel was a fan of UConn Women's basketball and the Boston Rex Sox. He loved boating, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He retired from Fansteel in Plantsville, where he was Plant Superintendent. He was a volunteer fire fighter in Wolcott and served in the USAF.
A special thank you to the angels at Livewell in Southington for their loving care.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., in Bristol. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, in Waterbury. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.alz.org Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Daniel by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
