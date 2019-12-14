|
Daniel J. Nocera, 92, of Bristol, husband to Dorene (Pecci) Nocera for 67 years, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Sheriden Woods surrounded by his family. Born on August 18, 1927 in Everett, Mass., he was a son of the late Carl and Erminia (Granata) Nocera.
Dan was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1945 and was later commissioned as an officer with a LTJG designation. He attended Northeastern University and grad-uated in 1949 with a B.A. in Management. Dan was employed by the W.T. Grant Co. department stores for 25 years. He worked his way up to store manager, and ultimately acquired the position of managing the third largest W.T. Grant store in New England. After retiring from W.T. Grant, Dan opened a Montgomery Ward Catalogue Store and operated the store until his retirement in 1992.
He has been a Bristol resident since 1978 and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Because of his love of card playing, he became a Life Master in Duplicate Bridge and became the director of numerous Bridge card games in the area which included Meriden, New Britain, West Hartford, and Southington. Dan was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Patriots and the Celtics.
Besides his wife Dorene, Dan is survived by four sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael Nocera of Cleveland, Ohio, Gary Nocera of New Hartford, Conn., Daniel B. and Karen Nocera of Burlington, Conn., and Brian Nocera and his girlfriend Sloan Brewster, also of Burlington; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Heather, Nicole, Brittany, Ashley, Alex, and Lindsay Nocera; one great-grandchild, Caleb, and several nieces and nephews. Dan was predeceased by his sister Frances Nocera, his brother S. Carl Nocera, and his son Jim Nocera.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Queen Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Dan by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
