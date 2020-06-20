Darleen (Spooner) Heuckeroth
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darleen (Spooner) Heuckeroth; age 54, passed away surrounded by her family Saturday June 13, 2020 at UConn hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 28, 1967 in Waterbury CT the daughter of Sherman "Bud" Spooner and Leona (Rock) Spooner. She was a 1985 graduate of Wilby High School. She married Dave Heuckeroth on October 20, 2001. She is survived by her husband, Dave; one son David Heuckeroth. There will be no calling or services at her request. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved