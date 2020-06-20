Darleen (Spooner) Heuckeroth; age 54, passed away surrounded by her family Saturday June 13, 2020 at UConn hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 28, 1967 in Waterbury CT the daughter of Sherman "Bud" Spooner and Leona (Rock) Spooner. She was a 1985 graduate of Wilby High School. She married Dave Heuckeroth on October 20, 2001. She is survived by her husband, Dave; one son David Heuckeroth. There will be no calling or services at her request. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 20, 2020.