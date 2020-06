Darleen (Spooner) Heuckeroth; age 54, passed away surrounded by her family Saturday June 13, 2020 at UConn hospital after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 28, 1967 in Waterbury CT the daughter of Sherman "Bud" Spooner and Leona (Rock) Spooner. She was a 1985 graduate of Wilby High School. She married Dave Heuckeroth on October 20, 2001. She is survived by her husband, Dave; one son David Heuckeroth. There will be no calling or services at her request. Donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society