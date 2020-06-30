Darleen Mastrianni
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darleen Mastrianni, 64, of Southington, CT passed away on June 23, 2020.
Darleen was born in Hartford, CT to Owen and Roberteen Duffy on October 26, 1955.
Beloved mother to Carey DeFilio and husband Stephen Defilio of Bristol, son Michael Mastrianni of Bristol. grandmother of Natalia and Gabrielle Defilio.
She is survived by her siblings, Philip Duffy of Bristol, Susan and Jon Chase of Wolcott, Janice and Matt McCay of Terryville, Maureen and Joe Arnone of Burlington. Also survived by her companion of many years Richard Howard of Wallingford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 29, 2020
Darleen, even though we drifted apart in life, you were very important to me. I will always have so many happy memories and moments to look back on when I think of you. You were loved and you will never be forgotten.
Pat Petit
Friend
June 29, 2020
She was fiesty and strong and very loyal. Carey and Mike- she loved you both with all of her heart. She was a strong force in my life and I will truly miss her. Love, Auntie Maureen
Maureen Arnone
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved