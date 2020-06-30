Darleen Mastrianni, 64, of Southington, CT passed away on June 23, 2020.

Darleen was born in Hartford, CT to Owen and Roberteen Duffy on October 26, 1955.

Beloved mother to Carey DeFilio and husband Stephen Defilio of Bristol, son Michael Mastrianni of Bristol. grandmother of Natalia and Gabrielle Defilio.

She is survived by her siblings, Philip Duffy of Bristol, Susan and Jon Chase of Wolcott, Janice and Matt McCay of Terryville, Maureen and Joe Arnone of Burlington. Also survived by her companion of many years Richard Howard of Wallingford.

