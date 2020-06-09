David A. Giramondi
1956 - 2020
David A. Giramondi, of Thomaston, passed away at his home with loving family by his side on June 4, 2020. He was husband to Paula (Robillard) Giramondi.
David was born on April 1, 1956, in Bristol, to the late Paris Giramondi and Mileine (Rhault). He was an avid fisherman and hunter belonging to Thomaston Fish and Game Club and The Old New Gate Coon Club in Norfolk for many years.
David enjoyed the outdoors and spending time out with his friends who he considered family.
He held only two jobs in his whole life; one at Altair as an engineer and most recently at Treadwell in Thomaston.
David is deeply missed by his wife, Paula, of 35 years; his sisters, Dale and Diane Giramondi, both of Bristol; his niece, Tammy Powling of Bristol, who helped to care for him along-side Paula; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including his dog Scooby. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Simone.
A special acknowledgement of gratitude to Patricia (Hospice aid) who cared for David and his family during his time.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A. Cassidy's Cremation Service has been entrusted to care for David and his family.

Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
