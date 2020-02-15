Home

David Allen Sidelinger


1964 - 2020
David Allen Sidelinger Obituary
David Allen Sidelinger, 56, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 11, 2020. David was born on January 10, 1964 in Southington, the son of the late David and Dorothy Sidelinger. He was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1982 and attended the University of CT in Storrs. He was a longtime employee of Stop & Shop. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses, Sandi (David) Murray, Lynn (Dana) Curry, Dean (Gregory Blaschke) Sidelinger and Denise (George) Gould; his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jack, Matthew, Amy and Brett and a large extended family. David was an avid reader who loved playing strategy games and was a fan of auto racing. He was a kind and generous person who will be very much missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be private. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit David's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 15, 2020
